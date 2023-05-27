WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY WC: The unbeaten Americans will be challenged by the Germans in the semi-finals of the WC, Latvia awaits Canada

The Americans also confirmed their strength in the quarterfinals against the Czech hockey players and remained the only undefeated team at the championship. Excluding the gold from 1960, when the results of the Olympic tournament in Squaw Valley were included in the World Cup, the USA has been waiting for the most valuable medal from the World Cup since 1933. They beat the Germans 3:2 in the group.
The Canadians can advance to the final for the fourth time in a row. In the past three years, they have faced the Finns in the fight for gold every time, whom they defeated only the year before.
The Canada-Latvia match will start at 1:20 p.m., the USA-Germany match will start four hours later.