Home » WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY WC: The unbeaten Americans will be challenged by the Germans in the semi-finals of the WC, Latvia awaits Canada
Sports

WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY WC: The unbeaten Americans will be challenged by the Germans in the semi-finals of the WC, Latvia awaits Canada

by admin
WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY WC: The unbeaten Americans will be challenged by the Germans in the semi-finals of the WC, Latvia awaits Canada

The Americans also confirmed their strength in the quarterfinals against the Czech hockey players and remained the only undefeated team at the championship. Excluding the gold from 1960, when the results of the Olympic tournament in Squaw Valley were included in the World Cup, the USA has been waiting for the most valuable medal from the World Cup since 1933. They beat the Germans 3:2 in the group.

The Canadians can advance to the final for the fourth time in a row. In the past three years, they have faced the Finns in the fight for gold every time, whom they defeated only the year before.

The Canada-Latvia match will start at 1:20 p.m., the USA-Germany match will start four hours later.

See also  After the semi-finals of each individual event of the National Badminton Championships, Shanghai player Chen Sihang entered the finals of both events-Sports-中工网

You may also like

Ice Hockey World Championship: outsiders hope for a...

Hyundai and Kia renew partnership with FIFA until...

Ireland by bike, the most beautiful cycle tourism...

Journal of Reggio | Unahotels, De Raffaele takes...

DTM starts in the first season after the...

Inter Atalanta, the probable formations for the Serie...

A new year of revolutions in the casino...

Funded by the NBA, the Basketball Africa League...

Little time to prepare dinner? With this recipe...

Pilsen without a title? It’s not a disappointment,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy