Co-governance and sharing of safe makeup

Co-governance and sharing of safe makeup

On May 25th, the “Skin Love Day” community activity with the theme of “Safe Makeup Co-governance and Sharing” was carried out in Hsinchu Community, Hsinchu Street, Qingxiu District, Nanning City. The purpose of the activity is to guide consumers to use cosmetics scientifically, improve the public’s awareness of the safe and rational use of cosmetics, and play a positive role in promoting the social co-governance of cosmetics safety.

The event is organized by the Cosmetics Supervision Office, Policy and Regulation Office of the Food and Drug Administration of the Autonomous Region, the Market Supervision Bureau of Nanning City, the Food and Drug Inspection Institute of the Autonomous Region, the Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center of the Autonomous Region, the Dermatology Hospital of the Autonomous Region, the Market Supervision Bureau of Qingxiu District, and the Hsinchu Street of Qingxiu District Office joint development.

At the event site, the staff displayed popular science display boards, distributed promotional materials and promotional materials, and answered questions and dispelled doubts from the public around the identification of genuine and fake cosmetics, knowledge of safe use of cosmetics, safe use of toothpaste, and adverse reactions of cosmetics to the public, and publicized cosmetics. Laws and regulations guide the masses to choose and use cosmetics correctly. Experts from the Dermatology Hospital of the autonomous region are also on-site for free consultations, testing skin quality, and accepting on-site consultations.

According to statistics, more than 300 publicity materials and more than 500 brochures were distributed in the community activities of the “Skin Love Day”. As an important part of the Guangxi activities of the 2023 National Cosmetics Safety Science Publicity Week, the event has created a good publicity atmosphere for the publicity week. (Chen Yan, Tang Ning)

