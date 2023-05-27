Home » F1, times and where to see the Monaco GP on TV: free practice 3 today at 12.30 and qualifying at 16
Health

F1, times and where to see the Monaco GP on TV: free practice 3 today at 12.30 and qualifying at 16

by admin

The Formula 1 back on track after the forced break last weekend, with the cancellation of the GP of Imola caused by the tragic flood that hit Emilia-Romagna. The circus moves in Principality of Monaco for the most glamorous date of the year, the Grand Prix in Monaco. It runs on the traditional street circuit on the streets of Montecarlo, 3,337 km long and to be covered 78 times. It starts again with the world championship duel between the two Red Bull of the leader of the standings Max Verstappen and his partner Checo Perez, a true magician of street circuits. Special race for Charles Leclercborn and raised in Monaco, who will be looking for his first win on his home streets.

GP Monaco on Sky: TV guide

Il Monaco Grand Prix live on Sky until tomorrow, 28 maggio, on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Today the third books from 12.30 and qualifications at 16, while Sunday the race will be exclusively live from 15with commentary by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gene, Roberto Chinchero insider ai box. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-race insights with David Valsecchi.

See also  Formula 1, Monaco GP:: Free practice 2 for Verstappen, Leclerc 2nd. Sainz blocks, closes 3rd

You may also like

Wegovy and Ozempic: The truth about the diabetes...

Raviolificio Dei Cas – Ravioli with meat

“They sold performance-enhancing drugs in city and provincial...

First-aid kit: which medicines to take with you...

What to plant next to strawberries and what...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Hold a teaspoon in your mouth for 10...

HörHanse / An association for good hearing

Europe needs a pharmaceutical research organization – EURACTIV...

Kidney Detox in 7 Days: What to Eat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy