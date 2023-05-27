F1, times and where to see the Monaco GP on TV: free practice 3 today at 12.30 and qualifying at 16

The Formula 1 back on track after the forced break last weekend, with the cancellation of the GP of Imola caused by the tragic flood that hit Emilia-Romagna. The circus moves in Principality of Monaco for the most glamorous date of the year, the Grand Prix in Monaco. It runs on the traditional street circuit on the streets of Montecarlo, 3,337 km long and to be covered 78 times. It starts again with the world championship duel between the two Red Bull of the leader of the standings Max Verstappen and his partner Checo Perez, a true magician of street circuits. Special race for Charles Leclercborn and raised in Monaco, who will be looking for his first win on his home streets.