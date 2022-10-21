New food recalls have occurred in recent days. The Ministry of Health has withdrawn some products from the Lidl and Carrefour shelves.

The motivation for which some Lots of a famous snack have been withdrawn really unsettling. Today there are two supermarkets involved, Lidl e Carrefour.

It is now almost daily news of some packaged food withdrawn from the trade. Since the beginning of this year, the products involved are almost 200. On the one hand the Ministry of Health is doing an excellent job and thanks to the checks our health is better protected.

On the other hand, it is clear that on an industrial level, perhaps there is too much “lightness” in the controls during the various production phases. What happened with the contamination by Listeria or Escherichia Coli it makes us understand that perhaps companies should review their way of working. Basically there is a “small thing” at stake, such as the health of citizens.

The latest calls, made in these days, once again confirm how much the industrial sector should review safety procedures. Here’s what happened.

Food recalls of maximum alert on Lidl and Carrefour products, for one of these the motivation is shocking

In the latter period many products have put citizens’ health at risk. Products sold in well-known supermarkets, which in any case do not have full responsibility for what happened. Indeed are the manufacturing companies that, before selling the products, should make sure that they comply with the law.

We remember that Recalls for several products are still in place: packs of cooked ham, wurstel, gorgonzola, PDO fontina and some food supplements. In our dedicated article we list Lotto brands and numbers. They are produced for sale by Eurospin and Penny Market.

Among the many shelf products which instead we find from Lidlthere is one that certainly sells a lot because it is one healthy snack. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack for a break at work. Let’s talk about packs of fried almonds with honey.

Well, a batch of this product has been withdrawn for a shocking reason: and themes to presence of metal fragments in bags with almonds. Therefore, anyone who recognizes the following characteristics of the product (brand, lot and expiry date) must absolutely not consume it and is obliged to bring it back to Lidl.

Fried almonds with sugar, honey and salt under the “Sol & Mar” brand – Lot numbers 1114186, with expiry date 05/04/2023; 1114407, with expiry date 02/05/2023; 1114543, with expiry date 19/05/2023

The name or business name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed: Lidl Foundation & Co. KG. – manufacturing company Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, SA – stabilimento C/Flix, 29 – 43205 Reus (Tarragona) – Spain

The reason for the recall is the “possible contamination by metallic foreign bodies”. Therefore it is necessary to pay the utmost attention.

As for the recall of a product on sale by Carrefour, here are the details:

Giant rice cakes branded Carrefour Bio – packs of 200 gr. – lot numbers R22159A with expiry 09/06/2023 and R22160A expiring 10/06/2023.

The Gallette were produced for GS Spa by the company Continental Bakeries – Granco SA at the Avenue du Commerce 27 plant in Enghien, Belgium.

In this case the reason for the recall is the “possible presence of mycotoxins “, known to be harmful to humans. Although we would have to take large quantities of Mycotoxins to have serious side effects, the Ministry of Health has nonetheless taken steps to withdraw the products. For those wishing more information, Carrefour has made available a toll-free number: 800 650 650.