Shark bites woman in New York | Info

A woman was bitten by a shark on the beach in New York.

Source: Profimedia

A sand tiger shark on the beach in New York bit a woman (50) who is in critical condition, authorities said. Visitors to the beach were evacuated, and the police searched for the predator in a helicopter without success.

According to foreign media reports, the shark bit the woman’s left leg. Sky News reports that local authorities will continue to monitor the area to find the predator. “While this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks on Rockaway Beach are extremely rare.”the police said.

A large number of sharks have been spotted on the beaches of Long Island. Several shark attacks were reported northeast of the Rockaways last month, off Fire, Quoga and Babylon islands, and officials believe the swimmers were most likely attacked by sand tiger sharks.

These sharks can grow up to three meters long, and have been spotted in relatively large surf spots off Long Island this summer.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 Ajkula Source: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

Izvor: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

