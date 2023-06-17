“She’s gorgeous, I kiss her.” And her social media followers have doubled

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

While the investigations by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office continue into the Casal Palocco accident, in which little Manuel, just 5 years old, lost his life, new details about life emerge of the young youtubers of the group “The Borderline“, who risk prosecution for vehicular homicide.

Starting with the first of the suspects, Matthew Di Pietrothe 20-year-old boy driving the Lamborghini Urus SUV that ran over the Smart in which Manuel, the 29-year-old mother, was traveling Elena Bird and the little sister Aurora of four years. The accident occurred while the youtubers were filming the video-challenge inside the SUV’s cockpit “50 ore in Lamborghini“.

The video of Paolo and Matteo di Pietro: father and son together on board a Ferrari

«Matteo is the son of a respectable family, the dad is an employee of Quirinale», the suspect’s lawyer told Corriere della Sera, Francis Consalvi, before the carabinieri searched the family’s home in search of footage of the accident. According to more precise rumors, relaunched by Dagospia, it seems that the father of the boy be in charge of some administrative tasks in one of the three residences of the President of the Republic: the estate of Castel Porziano. The man answers to the name of Paul of Peter. His age and precise role of him is not known. But one curiosity about him is known for sure: he shares his passion for supercars with his son. In particular, the one for Ferrari’s Prancing Horse.

It’s just a video of “The Borderline” to reveal it. Is titled “I make 10 dreams of my friends come true“: Matteo Di Pietro is busy «to fulfill the craziest dreams of his best friends – reads the description of the film – Ciaffa will go parachuting, Vito meets Valerio Mazzei, Chiara does bungiee jumping, other guys go to Cracco and much more!». In the last segment of the video Matteo’s father appears as a sort of “special guest”. “Since he was a child, he has always had one desire: to drive a Ferrari,” explains the youtuber.

Then he accompanies the parent to the dealership of a certain “Luca” (not the same where the Lamborghini Urus was rented), which offers the man the possibility of driving around for 24 hours with one of the two Ferraris available: a white “Portofino” and a black “Superfast”. Paolo chooses the first one, «oh my God what a show», he says while he puts his lips on the bonnet to kiss the car. «Thank you “dad” you are great» he then jokes to his son. Footage that continues with the two satisfied aboard the sports car. Matteo comments smiling: «Unfortunately here in the city we can not go very fastbut that’s enough.”

The defence

Attorney Consalvi gave an idea of ​​the elements on which the defense of the young suspect will be based: «It is right to clarify some points. The first of all, immortalized in the photos of the accident, is that the driver of the Smart was traveling in the opposite lane to the one in which the Lamborghini was traveling and that it would have been up to her to give way. Secondly, there is the question of drug and alcohol testing.

Di Pietro, after the accident, would have been found positive for cannabinoids. But the lawyer denied the fact: «There were no traces in my client of stimulants or the likeotherwise the judicial authority would have heavily intervened with some precautionary measures. It wasn’t like that.” In the meantime, his followers have doubled on social media: a sign of the (crazy) times.

