Bethesda Softworks announced today in a direct mail to employees that Shinji Mikamilegendary author of Resident Evil e The Evil Withinleft the leadership of Tango Gameworksa studio he founded 12 years ago and which recently produced the acclaimed Hi-Fi RUSH.

The vice president of Bethesda Todd Vaughn explained to employees that the management will work with Tango Gameworks to find a replacement and set the direction of the studio, also reiterating that Hi-Fi Rush turned out to be one of the biggest hits of recent years for Bethesda and Xbox.

It must be said, however, that the last game in which Mikami was directly involved with a management and design role was The Evil Within 2while in the case of Ghostwire Tokyo e Hi-Fi Rushhad only performed a supervisory and production support role.

The reasons for Mikami’s abandonment are not known for now; we just have to wait to know what future awaits both him and the Japanese studio now within Microsoft!