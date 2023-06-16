Shipwreck in Greece, Staderini (MSF): “Some survivors have seen friends die, psychological support is needed”

“Today, June 16, 70 survivors of the sinking occurred off the coast of Greece were transferred to Malakasa fieldon the outskirts of Athens. They are all men, they are there 8 minors unaccompanied, all very tried from a physical and psychological point of view. During the 6 day crossing at sea they reported having had very little food to eat, and in addition to having fallen into the sea and risking their lives, all of them have lost friends, relatives and travel companions”. She said it Duccio Staderinihead of mission of Doctors Without Borders for Greece and the Balkans. “Some of them have lost their entire family and some say they have seen the hand of their traveling companion slip from their hands and then never see him again. Our team is now in the Malakasa camp to provide these people with immediate psychological support.”