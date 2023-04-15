Images from Chasiv Yar where the Ukrainian offensive is being prepared. Many houses were hit, many were damaged in the city: shattered windows, pierced roofs. Explosions ring out in the distance: the city will become the frontline once Bakhmut falls. Support and assistance points have been set up for the population: less than 2,000 people remained in the city. There is no more water, electricity or gas: civilians cook in the street or meet in the stabilization centers where they can have a minimum of social life. The mayor of Chasiv Yar explains that 90% of the city has been affected by the war, that there is no longer a medical clinic, the wounded are being transferred to Kramatorsk. While the military confirms that the situation has worsened: the Russian strategy is to destroy and raze everything.