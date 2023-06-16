Home » Resolution 44 of 06/05/2023 – Acquisition by the Most Excellent Chamber of a portion of land located in Montegiardino on Map Sheet 66, parcel n.152
Resolution 44 of 06/05/2023 – Acquisition by the Most Excellent Chamber of a portion of land located in Montegiardino on Map Sheet 66, parcel n.152

Resolution 44 of 06/05/2023 – Acquisition by the Most Excellent Chamber of a portion of land located in Montegiardino on Map Sheet 66, parcel no. 152 – Ministry of Internal Affairs


Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

