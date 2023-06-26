Shoigu reappears on video and visits troops in Ukraine, but they are images prior to the advance on Moscow – Corriere TV

The alleged first public appearance of the Russian Defense Minister after the rebellion of the Wagner militiamen

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine in what appears to be his first public appearance since the Wagner militia mutiny. But the pictures that were provided by the Moscow Defense Ministry, in fact, refer to activities undertaken by Shoigu before Wagner’s advance towards Moscow. Shoigu did not comment on the rebellion, during which Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin asked the defense minister to meet him in Rostov before calling off the mutiny.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 12:22 am

