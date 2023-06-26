Home » Shoigu reappears on video and visits troops in Ukraine, but they are images prior to the advance on Moscow – Corriere TV
World

Shoigu reappears on video and visits troops in Ukraine, but they are images prior to the advance on Moscow – Corriere TV

by admin
Shoigu reappears on video and visits troops in Ukraine, but they are images prior to the advance on Moscow – Corriere TV

The alleged first public appearance of the Russian Defense Minister after the rebellion of the Wagner militiamen

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine in what appears to be his first public appearance since the Wagner militia mutiny. But the pictures that were provided by the Moscow Defense Ministry, in fact, refer to activities undertaken by Shoigu before Wagner’s advance towards Moscow. Shoigu did not comment on the rebellion, during which Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin asked the defense minister to meet him in Rostov before calling off the mutiny.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 12:22 am

© breaking latest news

See also  woman hit and killed instantly

You may also like

Alex Hanazaki signs Origens Portinari at CASACOR SP...

“I will reconstruct the truth but now I’m...

News Udinese – Greetings from director Marino /...

Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at JK Iguatemi in São...

Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education...

News Udinese – Udogie’s agent speaks: “Ready for...

A minor attacked two people on a bus...

Europe: the desert on the horizon – Fofoot

Mishustin publicly stated: Russia’s “stability is facing challenges”,...

Putin appears on video for the first time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy