Massacre in California. Six people, including a 17 year old mother and a 6 month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen. The residents of the neighborhood called the police, alarmed by the numerous shots fired. The police, who arrived at the scene, immediately noticed two victims on the street and then a third on the doorstep of the apartment.

Of the six victims, five had already died when help arrived, while the sixth died in hospital. The house where the shooting took place just a week ago had been raided for drugs and this leads investigators to believe that the massacre may be linked to a settling of accounts. There are currently two suspects.