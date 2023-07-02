Home » Shooting in Catania with two seriously injured, there is one arrest
by blogsicilia.it – ​​9 minutes ago

The man who on Friday 30 June shot two people, a 47-year-old Italian and a 27-year-old Albanian, was arrested by the police, seriously injuring them in an apartment of the IACP of Catania in the Nesima district. The man, who…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Shooting in Catania with two seriously injured, there is a stop appeared 9 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

