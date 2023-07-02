Apple makes history: over 3 trillion dollars in capitalization, also thanks to generative Artificial Intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the first time in history, a company listed on Wall Street breaks through the three trillion market capitalization wall. The blow was scored by Apple , which in reality had already tasted this peak in January 2022, but only for a handful of minutes and without being able to close the trading day above the threshold of the fateful 190.73 dollars per share (those necessary to bring the market cap above 3 trillion, ed.).

The record comes after the first six months of this…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

