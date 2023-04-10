Home World Shooting in Kentucky, five dead and 8 injured, two seriously
World

Shooting in Kentucky, five dead and 8 injured, two seriously

by admin
Shooting in Kentucky, five dead and 8 injured, two seriously

At least five people were killed, including the assailant, and eight others were injured, including two seriously, in a shooting this morning, April 10, at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. This was announced by the deputy chief of the Louisville metropolitan police, Colonel Paul Humphrey, explaining that two police officers were shot during the firefight. One of the two seriously injured is a police officer who is currently undergoing surgery, Humphrey said.

According to an initial police reconstruction, the person responsible for the shooting in Louisville was a former employee of the Old National Bank. Local law enforcement responded within three minutes of the 911 call and dealt with the suspect “almost immediately.” The suspect was still shooting when police arrived, Humphrey told a news conference. Police are also trying to establish whether the shooter died of a gunshot wound or a self-inflicted wound.

President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting. The White House reported it to CNN. As the Louisville tragedy unfolded, Biden and first lady Jill were attending an Easter event at the White House.

Kentucky governor, “two of my friends died in shooting”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in this morning’s Louisville bank shooting. “This is terrible. I have a dear friend who didn’t make it today and I also have another dear friend who didn’t make it,” Beshear said during a press conference. ”I have another friend who was injured and I hope he will,” added the governor. Beshear explained that the Old National Bank where the shooting occurred is his bank.

See also  The US government will be shut down soon?Senate Republicans once again block raising the debt ceiling

Find out more

You may also like

the armed confrontation between the police and the...

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms the disputed defense...

Sam Davies, critic of his album Atzilut (2023)

Beautiful Easter Monday, but the smell of smoke...

The BBC has complained about the “government-funded publication”...

Interview with Messura for “Frágil” (2023)

Macron back from China: “Europe must reduce its...

‘Israel was our original home and Palestinians happened...

High school students give up the class trip...

here is the program for the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy