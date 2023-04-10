Listen to the audio version of the article

At least five people were killed, including the assailant, and eight others were injured, including two seriously, in a shooting this morning, April 10, at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. This was announced by the deputy chief of the Louisville metropolitan police, Colonel Paul Humphrey, explaining that two police officers were shot during the firefight. One of the two seriously injured is a police officer who is currently undergoing surgery, Humphrey said.

According to an initial police reconstruction, the person responsible for the shooting in Louisville was a former employee of the Old National Bank. Local law enforcement responded within three minutes of the 911 call and dealt with the suspect “almost immediately.” The suspect was still shooting when police arrived, Humphrey told a news conference. Police are also trying to establish whether the shooter died of a gunshot wound or a self-inflicted wound.

President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting. The White House reported it to CNN. As the Louisville tragedy unfolded, Biden and first lady Jill were attending an Easter event at the White House.

Kentucky governor, “two of my friends died in shooting”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in this morning’s Louisville bank shooting. “This is terrible. I have a dear friend who didn’t make it today and I also have another dear friend who didn’t make it,” Beshear said during a press conference. ”I have another friend who was injured and I hope he will,” added the governor. Beshear explained that the Old National Bank where the shooting occurred is his bank.