The writer, who died at the age of 86, has orchestrated an eccentric life inhabited by child abuse, mysticism, erotic exhibition and conspiracy.

angelic childhood

A good boy from the Salamanca neighborhood, son of a Republican journalist assassinated during the Civil War, although the family was powerfully conservative, he cultivated an eccentric image from his early years. As a child, he had an invisible friend, but not just any, but a guardian angel he called Jai, whose adventures he explained in great detail to the astonishment of his family, who reaffirmed his already powerful ego with admiration. It was clear that Fernandito liked to attract attention.

wayward student

He was a diligent student at the Colegio del Pilar, a factory for ‘great men’ at the time, although his rebellion led him to obtain a PCE card, which led him to prison three times and in 1964 to a rather golden exile that took him around half of Europe and especially Asia, one of his great desires. Over time, the writer rejected the communist ideology as too gregarious while advocating an individualist anarchism.

On the banks of the Ganges

In 1968, on the stairs that lead to the river in Varanasi, India, the author suffered an epiphany while watching the sunrise under the influence of drugs and drink. It is a fall from the horse that transforms him in a novel into a spiritual man. His beliefs are a hodgepodge of oriental religions that he uses to create the book that in 1970 would make him the most famous weirdo of late Francoism: ‘Gárgoris y Habidis’.

vocational denialism

Back in Spain, becoming a television personality helped him popularize a figure with whom he basically dedicated himself to playing against with a point of cynicism, regardless of whether that went wrong with his spirituality. What mattered is getting attention. A defender of bullfighting, an opponent of technological progress and abortion, and a supporter of a thousand and one conspiracy theories, Sánchez Drago refused to believe –rather to be shocking- that man had reached the Moon. The great moment of his career as a presenter for popular memory is linked to the priceless RTVE program ‘El mundo por montera’ in which he invited a drunken Fernando Arraba to talk about the end of the world.

“My dick is my homeland”

Well, the sentence isn’t the least bit interesting, but it was one of the author’s favorites, the father of four children by four different women, who came to boast and wrote it shamelessly about having had sex with two 13-year-old Japanese girls. He recounted it in a book co-written with Albert Boadella in 2010, a date on which a confession of this caliber and with no purpose of amendment, moreover, only aroused slight repulsions. On his birthday, he did not lower his erotic exhibitionism to the point of making it almost a joke: at age 81, he recorded a short film with pornographic and sadomasochism scenes as the protagonist for the Los Bonobos film festival. His last sexual partner was 28 years old.

Vox’s friend

What better way to stand against it than by supporting Vox? When his sexual exploits ceased to interest, the author managed to return to the limelight, this time from social networks, returning to the starting point of political faith. Having supported Aznar for years seemed lukewarm to him, which is why he further exacerbated his fondness for him by becoming Santiago Abascal’s leading intellectual. Apparently it was he who had the bizarre idea that Ramón Tamames could defend the motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez and who orchestrated the surreal move in the shadows.