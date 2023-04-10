Home News UN Women commits to electoral parity in Chocó
UN Women commits to electoral parity in Chocó

UN Women launched a campaign with which it seeks to support electoral parity in these elections on October 29. Focusing in a special way on Chocó, Nariño and Cauca, after her work with the social leaders of these regions.

Thus, it launched ‘En Paridad’, a diploma whose registrations close on April 12 that hopes to train more than two thousand women throughout the country with content so that they can manage their candidacies, strengthen their leadership and understand the main rules of the political process. Nariño, Cauca and Chocó will have face-to-face spaces in which they will be taught the basic structure of the competition for political power in Colombia, how to plan an electoral campaign, strategic elements for electoral success, strengthening of women’s political leadership and basic elements for the exercise of political power.

It also launched a Counter for Parity, a countdown to show progress and implementation of party commitments to ensure greater participation of women based on analysis and surveillance.

Colombian law includes a 30% quota for female candidates on lists where 5 or more seats are elected. Advancing towards parity is the opportunity to contribute to the change in the representation scenario and put inclusion and real equality at the center of the debate that makes it possible to advance in the guarantee of human rights for women.

The initiative is led by the Presidential Counsel for Women’s Equality together with UN Women, the Swedish Embassy, ​​the Hans Seidel Foundation and the School of Public Administration (ESAP), the latter will certify the academic training of the participants.

If you want more information about the initiatives, go to rumboalaparidad.co or write to [email protected]

