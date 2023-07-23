where to see the debut of the blue on TV – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Tomorrow morning, the Italian women’s national team will make their World Cup debut against Argentina: the minimum goal is to get through the group stage. Sweden and South Africa the other opponents

Tomorrow morning, Monday 24 July, Milena Bertolini’s Italy for women will make its World Cup debut. With the minimum objective of progressing through the group stage, the Azzurri face Argentina (8 am Italian time): the match will be broadcast on Rai Uno and streamed on Rai Play.

The quarter-finals in France in 2019 are, for now, an exciting memory, one that the European meltdown in England a year ago can never erase. Italy is now trying again, it wants to surprise again. Sara Gama, for years the face of blue women’s football, as well as Aurora Galli, Martina Piemonte and Valentina Bergamaschi weren’t on the plane to New Zealand. The same fate for the injured Martina Rosucci, who will somehow participate thanks to the affectionate gesture of Barbara Bonansea, who left her number 11 shirt to take Martina’s 8 instead.

The other opponents in the group are Sweden and South Africa (the Scandinavian runners-up to the Olympics won their opening match against the South African champions 2-1 in comeback): qualifying for the round of 16 is not a prohibitive feat, but it will be essential, for a national team that is shedding its skin, to start off on the right foot, just as happened in France, when the girls led by Milena Bertolini beat the Australians in their debut. We know we will meet a difficult opponent, with quality players and great personalities. They have character and are very compact, we are aware that it will be difficult but we will do everything to bring home the result, the words of the Italy coach. Who also relies on 23-year-old Giada Greggi, Roma midfielder: a debutant in a major tournament, but she arrives there as an Italian champion, ready to amaze.

