Beijing time:2022-12-18 09:01

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time on December 18, 2022]Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a cabinet meeting on Friday to finalize three important defense documents, hoping to fundamentally enhance defense capabilities and deal with the increasingly severe surrounding situation. The day before, Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries delivered Japan’s third frigate “Noshiro”.

On the 15th, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Nagasaki Shipyard handed over Japan’s third most advanced frigate “Noshiro” to the Ministry of Defense of Japan. In addition to reducing the probability of being detected by radar, this new type of warship can also undertake various tasks such as mine clearance, anti-submarine, air defense, and anti-surface warfare during war.

The press release of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries pointed out that the “Noh code” has introduced an intelligent and systematic control system, which can be operated by only half of the crew under the same ship.

At present, three of Japan’s most advanced frigates have been delivered, including the first ship “Mogami”, the second ship “Kumano” and the third ship “Noshiro”. In the next year, the fourth Japanese most advanced frigate “” Mikuma” will also be in service.

