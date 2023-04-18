Home » Shots in East Jerusalem, 2 Israelis injured: hunt for the attacker – Corriere TV
The Israeli police searches the city to locate the man who opened fire

(LaPresse) A gunman shot and wounded two Israelis in East Jerusalem. This was reported by the Israeli police, adding that he is looking for the alleged attacker, who fled from the site of the attack in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The two injured, who were shot while inside a vehicle, were treated for moderate gunshot wounds. The shooting comes after weeks of mounting tensions around Jerusalem as the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan overlap earlier in the month. (LaPresse)

April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023 , 10:31 am

