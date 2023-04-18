Home » Now Elon Musk wants to compete with AI software
Business

Now Elon Musk wants to compete with AI software

by admin
Now Elon Musk wants to compete with AI software

In the interview, Musk again pointed out the dangers of artificial intelligence. “It has the potential to destroy civilization,” Musk said. A “super-intelligent artificial intelligence” can write so well that it becomes impossible to recognize it on internet platforms, for example. This can manipulate public opinion. The tech billionaire worries that he believes the AI ​​software ChatGPT could be overtrained for political correctness. Musk said he’s a big fan of artificial intelligence regimentation. AI is more dangerous than cars or rockets – two fields of technology in which the Twitter owner himself is entrepreneurially active.

See also  China Jushi: Net profit in 2021 is about 6.028 billion yuan, an increase of 149.51% year-on-year _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Ivory Coast: the cocoa supply chain is the...

China’s Economy Picks Up After Dynamic Clearing –...

Why do civil servants get a higher pension...

Schlein, other than Caritas: party at Baglioni in...

Startups are booming – Startup country Switzerland: do-gooders,...

Transport bonus 2023: boom in click day requests,...

Ethiopia in a delicate moment, Africa in the...

50 euros subsidy at Comdirect: This is how...

Messina Denaro, the search of the lover’s house....

Harmful peat extraction – Why vegetable farmers depend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy