Now Elon Musk wants to compete with AI software

In the interview, Musk again pointed out the dangers of artificial intelligence. “It has the potential to destroy civilization,” Musk said. A “super-intelligent artificial intelligence” can write so well that it becomes impossible to recognize it on internet platforms, for example. This can manipulate public opinion. The tech billionaire worries that he believes the AI ​​software ChatGPT could be overtrained for political correctness. Musk said he’s a big fan of artificial intelligence regimentation. AI is more dangerous than cars or rockets – two fields of technology in which the Twitter owner himself is entrepreneurially active.