Rai, Fazio tempted by Discovery, attractive offer. I teach towards The Legacy

Rai, towards the new schedules

Days of tension for Fabio Fazio who would have received an attractive offer from Discovery for next season. According to what appears to Business, the Genoese conductor, at the expiry of the Rai contract, is tempted to switch to Discovery where, however, he would mainly deal with entertainment.

But it is not yet certain that Rai will let the national Fazio slip away stands at interesting ratings for Rai 3 Sundays. Certainly in these hours on the upper floors of Viale Mazzini the theme of future schedules holds sway. The well-informed argue that Nunzia De Girolamo, supported by Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party (her husband Francesco Boccia is the Piddino group leader), is ready to replace Serena Bortone in the afternoon of Rai 1.

It seems that the director of “Ciao Maschio” is already studying the setting of the new afternoon study of the beautiful Nunzia launched at the time by the big boss of Rai 1 Stefano Coletta. Few certainties so far and among these the fact that the “Masked Singer” will not have a new edition.

Instead, Alessia Marcuzzi will return with Boomerissima in the coming fall while for Pino Insegno L’Eredità seems ready. Flavio Insinna at this point would go to prime time and would return to fiction presided over by Maria Pia Ammirati, historically placed in the centre-left with excellent entries at Dario Franceschini.

