Serie A, Inter-Monza 0-1: Caldirola signs the red and white coup at San Siro

L’Inter fell at home against the Monza losing 0-1 on matchday 30 of Serie A. At the Meazza, the nerazzurri’s Inzaghi they lost their fourth game in their last five in the league as they were surprised by Palladino’s side with a goal by Caldirola in the 78th minute on corner kick developments. Network of the former for the defender, as well as the saves of By Gregory – raised in Inter – have armored the door of the Brianza on the conclusions of Correa and Lukaku. Inter thus remains in fifth place.

THE MATCH

With the ease of any Arturo Brachetti, theInter Of Simone Inzaghi he took off his Champions League clothes and put on the crumpled ones of the current championship again. After the feat and the good performance in Lisbon against Benfica, the nerazzurri fell at home against Monza losing 0-1, but above all leaving to Da Luz and in the thoughts of the return, that competitive wickedness and that concentration which in Europe have never been lacking in the season and which, instead, have been on the run in Serie A for a very long time. Four defeats in the last five days of the championship, with only one point conquered, are a loot that is difficult to explain lucidly, but it does not take away any merit from the Monza of Palladino who, after the away scalp of Juventus, also collected that of Inter in a personal Italian derby to be displayed virtually on the bulletin board. Not bad for a rookie in the top division.

The team of Palladino he won with tactical organization and patience, closing the plots of the game at Inter and taking advantage of an inconsistent offensive phase from Inzaghi’s boys, but also setting up orderly and precise restarts in the middle of the second half when the shirts widened. Inter tried somehow in the first half relying on Lukaku and Correabut slamming on the boxing gloves of By Gregory on the occasion that the Argentine was able to build himself by dialogue to the limit with Gosens and Lukaku himself. In the other chance, however, Izzo was good at anticipating Gosens to the last minute, a practical demonstration of greater decisive determination.

Absorbed yet another knockout by Sensi in the middle of the first half, the Monza even in the second half he put himself on the field with dedication, leaving little space behind his back for the Inter forwards. The greatest occasions have happened to Luke within a minute, first with a header rejected by By Gregory and the second out by a few inches. After the scare, Palladino called his players from the bench to greater courage, sniffing out the coup, nearly taking the lead with Mota on the restart in the 64th minute and finding him in the 78th minute on corner developments with the gol dell’ex Caldirolaalready close to writing his revenge in the 2-2 first leg, and left too free to strike by Bastoni.

Il forcing finale dell’Interconfused and desperate, did not straighten the situation and the eleventh defeat of the season became a fact.

REPORT CARDS

Correa 5,5 – The Argentine is the most active player in the first half, but if he does almost everything well on the frontline, it’s time to capitalize that he loses his way showing little competitive malice. And San Siro doesn’t forgive him anything, not even when it’s Di Gregorio who outdoes himself.

Luke 5.5 – He has to battle with the Monza defenders and wins a couple of duels in an important way. Di Gregorio closes the door for him, while on other occasions he is inaccurate.

Sticks 5 – After illuminating Lisbon, he allows himself a decidedly subdued evening. Distracted on a couple of occasions, both in setting up and in coverage, Caldirola was completely lost on the winning corner kick from Monza.

Pessina 6.5 – In the first half he just lends a hand to his teammates to keep calm and balance, while in the second half he plays with personality, often getting the ball and juggling his team’s counterattacks.

By Gregory 7 – Close your door with at least two decisive interventions, one in each time, first on Correa and then on Lukaku. A revenge as an ex between the posts.

Caldirola 7 – He came very close in the first leg, so he took his revenge at San Siro in that stadium that from the youth teams he dreamed of playing in the Nerazzurri shirt. He heads out from a corner to unlock the match, but it’s just the icing on a top-level performance.

—

THE TABLE

INTER-MONZA 0-1

Inter (3-5-2): Onana 6; Darmian 6, De Vrij 6.5 (5′ st Acerbi 6), Bastoni 5; Dumfries 5.5, Barella 5, Asllani 6 (26′ st Brozovic 5.5), Mkhitaryan 5.5 (26′ st Calhanoglu 6), Gosens 6; Lukaku 5.5, Correa 5.5 (26′ st Martinez 5.5). Available: Handanovic, Cordaz, Bellanova, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Carboni, Dzeko. Herds: Inzaghi 5.



Monza (3-4-2-1): Gregory’s 7; Izzo 6.5 (39′ st Marlon sv), Marì 6.5, Caldirola 7; Ciurria 6.5, Pessina 6.5, Rovella 6 (14′ st Machin 6.5), Carlos Augusto 6.5; Colpani 5.5 (14′ st Birindelli 6), Sensi 6 (29′ Caprari 6); Mota 6 (39′ st Valoti sv). Available: Cragno, Sorrentino, Donati, Antov, Barberis, Carboni, D’Alessandro, Vignato, Gytkjaer, Petagna. Herds: Palladino 6.5.



Referee: Pairetto



Markers: 33′ st Caldirola



Ammonite yourself: Mkhitaryan, Brozovic (I); Izzo, Caprari (Italy)



Expelled: Nobody



—

OPTA STATISTICS

For the first time Inter have lost three home games in a row without scoring in Serie A.



Inter have lost 11 games in their first 30 games of the season for the third time in the three-point-to-win era: 12 defeats in both 1998/99 and 2011/12.



Before Monza, the last team to win their first away match against Inter in Serie A was Chievo in December 2001 (1-2).



Inter have lost three home matches in a row in Serie A for the first time since April 2013.



Inter have scored 10 goals in the last 12 matches with an average of 0.8 goals per match after they had scored 38 in the first 18 matches played in the tournament with an average of 2.1 goals per match.



Before Monza, the last team to go unbeaten in the first two matches against Inter in Serie A was Chievo in the 2001/02 season.



Luca Caldirola has scored a goal in Serie A for the first time since 26 September 2020 (brace against Sampdoria).



Inter have conceded three of their last five goals in Serie A from set pieces, including two from corners.



Tonight’s goal is Monza’s second header in Serie A (Izzo’s first, also from a corner).



The only four points Monza have picked up in eight Serie A matches against top-five opponents at the start of the day came against Inter Milan (a draw in the first leg).



Monza won away again for the first time since last February (1-0 against Bologna).