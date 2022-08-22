[Epoch Times, August 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zixin, Taipei, Taiwan) The Central Meteorological Administration released two tropical depressions forming typhoon information at 3 pm on the 22nd, including the No. 9 mild typhoon Saddle, forecast moving northwest; and mild typhoon No. 10 Scorpio, forecast to move north, with no direct impact on Taiwan. The Bureau of Meteorology pointed out that Ma’an is expected to be closest to Taiwan from the evening of the 23rd to the 24th, and the southern and eastern half are protected from local brief showers or thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology pointed out that the “Scorpion Tiger” is located in the sea southeast of Japan, about 3,000 kilometers away from Taiwan, and will continue to move north toward Japan, basically having no impact on Taiwan. The current position of “Ma’an” is close to the northern end of Luzon Island. It is estimated that from the evening of the 23rd to the 24th, it will be the closest to Taiwan. There will be local brief showers or thunderstorms in the southern and eastern half, and other areas will be cloudy to clear, and there will be some brief periods in the afternoon. Thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that there is currently little chance of issuing a typhoon warning, but it still depends on whether there will be changes in the saddle path and the radius of the storm. The Bureau of Meteorology will continue to observe and update.

Wu Derong, an adjunct associate professor of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Central University, said in the meteorological column that the Qingtai Saddle will swipe across the northeastern end of Luzon Island, near Dongsha Island, and then head towards Guangdong in the future; its path is within a 70% probability range, and the far right will pass through Taiwan. The southern end is offshore, and the far left passes through Luzon Island.

Wu Derong said that the latest storm circle invasion probability map of the Meteorological Bureau shows that although the probability of the storm circle of Qingtai Masaan entering the adjacent 100-kilometer sea area is not high, about 10 to 20%, it cannot be completely ruled out scientifically, so whether it is necessary to issue an alert, One more day of observation is necessary, and it is not advisable to jump to conclusions

Wu Derong mentioned that the latest model simulation shows that on the 24th and 25th, affected by the peripheral circulation of typhoon Masaddle, the eastern half and southern part of the 24th had significant rainfall, the central and northern parts were still sunny and warm, and there were occasional short showers; on the 25th, the eastern half and There will be local showers in the south, and there will also be local showers or thunderstorms in the north and central parts. There will be heavy rain on both days. ◇

