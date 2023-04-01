by gds.it – ​​3 minutes ago

500 pro-independence activists from all over Sicily met in Piazza Croce dei Vespri in Palermo and gathered where, as the commemorative plaque on the facade of Palazzo Bonet recalls, after…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, 500 to remember Vespers: «Sicilians must react to abuses» appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».