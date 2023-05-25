Sicily, contract worth 227 million in Healthcare: everything to be redone

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The Cga cancels the tender. An entrepreneur has confessed to having promised a bribe 2′ OF READING PALERMO – The contract must be cancelled. There were too many irregularities in the race and we have to start over. The Council of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily, a contract worth 227 million in Healthcare: everything to be redone appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».