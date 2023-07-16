Signed the school contract, increases up to 190 euros

Increases of up to 190 euros, greater protection for precarious workers, introduction of smart working and certification of tutors and guidance teachers. These are the main points of the new school contract signed by the trade unions, with the exception of the Uil which highlighted doubts and gaps. Satisfaction, however, was expressed by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, and by his colleague from the Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo.

“It is – said the latter – a fundamental step for the improvement of working conditions in a sector that is crucial for the country’s growth”. The national collective labor agreement for the education and research sector involves over one million employees and provides for average monthly salary increases of 124 euros for teachers and 190 euros for directors of general and administrative services. Furthermore, greater protection was recognized for precarious teaching staff and Ata, allowing the use of three paid days of leave for personal or family reasons.

Added to this is also a 10% increase in the salaries of additional hours for teachers. Particular attention was also paid to ATA personnel, with a reorganization of the areas offering professional development opportunities to an audience of approximately 182 thousand employees. “The new contract – said Valditara – marks an important step forward towards an ever greater valorisation of all school staff, both teachers and ATA. The functions of the tutor teacher and the guidance teacher have also been implemented at the contractual level and this will allow to definitively affirm the principle of personalization of education, emphasizing the centrality of the person of the student in the system”.

“I thank Ministers Valditara and Zangrillo for their great efforts to reach an agreement with the unions on the renewal of the school staff contract. It is a result that confirms the Government’s attention and represents a significant step forward in restoring authority and dignity to those who are at the service of a crucial sector for the present and the future of the nation”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Satisfaction with the renewal was expressed by the CGIL which, through its secretary Maurizio Landini, spoke of an “important result”. The CISL is also on the same wavelength. “An important result – says the School secretary, Ivana Barbacci -, which now allows us to focus our attention on the renewal of the three-year period already in progress”. The only opposing voice is that of the Uil which has decided not to sign the renewal, raising doubts about some aspects including “the political node on mobility, the lack of enhancement of ATA staff, the precariousness of the secretarial work, the absence of references to Italian schools abroad and the part dedicated to trade union relations”. “National labor contracts are signed because they improve on the previous text and this is not the case”, commented the secretary Giuseppe D’Aprile.

