Pnrr, ten objectives modified out of 27 of the fourth installment. Fitto’s announcement

Pnrr, control room at Palazzo Chigi. The minister with responsibility for European affairs Raffaele Fitto: “In a few days we will ask for the fourth installment”

The control room on the Pnrr which met at Palazzo Chigi approved the changes, agreed with the EU Commission, of ten of the 27 objectives relating to the fourth installment of the Plan. The formal revision process of the fourth installment then begins.

The changes approved today to the fourth installment allow us “to keep faith with the established path”, and “will allow us to ask for the fourth installment in the coming days”, said the Minister of European Affairs, the South and Cohesion Policies , Raffaele Fitto, at the end of the control room.

Fitto: “The proposal to amend the fourth installment has been approved”

The announced changes consist of a few “Corrections of a technical administrative nature and other more relevant ones” e “the proposed modification will already be sent today to the European Commission and with a report to the Parliament”, the minister specified.

