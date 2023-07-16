«Antonella Fiordelisi? That’s enough, I’ll talk.” Then he deletes himself from Twitter

For the past two weeks Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria have made their definitive break official. Since then, the two have not been shown together again, despite some ambiguous social moves that had destabilized and made fans hope. Among many things, the likes of parts of both tweets or the reciprocal “follow” in the new social network ‘heir’ of Twitter, called Hive, have sprung up.

The clues

Another contact, then, took place following a video of the influencer released by Fabrizio Corona, which generated a lot of controversy on the web. And here Edoardo had come down to defend his ex-girlfriend in a live Instagram, lashing out at Corona and revealing that he had heard Fiordelisi precisely to give her support in this whole affair. Fueling the couple’s fandom dreams even more was also Daniele Dal Moro. A friend of both, the former vippone had revealed in a direct Twitch that he had heard from both Edoardo and Antonella, implying that peace was about to return between the two. But that doesn’t seem to have happened, at least to date. But now Fiordelisi has denied any possible rapprochement with a tweet: «Since unfortunately someone does not want to see the reality of the facts, so I ask the people who love me not to equip more in fancam or other things that can make me destabilize. Thank you» he wrote, revealing a still active suffering.

Edward’s response

The answer of the former vippone immediately arrives, who declared that he is tired of keeping silent: «I have never exposed myself by telling private facts, because they are private. Shaming a person you’ve been madly in love with I find it an attitude of unheard-of violence. I immediately defamations, psychological “pressures”, bad revenge based on false assumptions. Insults, threats and I was silent or at best answered with irony. in the same way I’m against physical violence, but you can dodge the first punch, you can take the second one, you can take the third one… at a certain point it’s no longer being against violence, but being co***ons». And in the end he added: “I invite everyone not to continue in these attitudes, because I’m about to turn into Daniele Dal Moro” he concluded. Shortly thereafter, his Twitter account disappeared. How will it end?

