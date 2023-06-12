Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86 / Farewell to a piece of republican history

Silvio Berlusconi is officially deceased at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The Prime Minister leaves a 86 years old after having been one of the most important and influential people in the entire history of the Italian Republic. To tell the story of the entrepreneur from Lombardy, a million-word article would most likely not be enough. Right now the best thing is to give most sincere condolences to one of our nation’s most influential families. At the same time, we try to tell what Berlusconi has done in the world of football. His adventure began in the 80s when he became president of the Rossoneri in Milan. A team set up to the tune of millions and which managed to conquer all of Europe. Making Berlusconi one of the most successful presidents of all time. Only six seasons ago the sale of his shares took place, Silvio managed to make the devils one of the best teams ever. In recent years he has not abandoned the world of football, but has guided Monza from the fourth category of Italian football to the edge of the top 10 in Serie A. A man of sport is leaving marked the history of our country.