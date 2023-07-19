Singapore Takes First Place in 2023 Henley Passport Index, Japan Falls to Third

Singapore Secures Top Spot in Henley Passport Index 2023 Rankings; Malaysia Ranks 11th

The highly anticipated Henley Passport Index ranking for 2023 has been released, revealing significant shifts in global passport power. In a surprising turn of events, the long-standing champion, Japan, has been dethroned from its position as the country with the most powerful passport for the first time in five years. Singapore now holds the coveted top spot, offering visa-free access to an impressive 192 destinations. Meanwhile, Malaysia has secured the 11th rank on the index.

The Henley Passport Index, which analyzes how many countries passport holders can enter without prior visas, has demonstrated how Singapore and Malaysia continue to excel in providing their citizens with widespread travel opportunities. Germany, Italy, and Spain have also achieved high rankings, sharing the second spot with access to 190 visa-free destinations each. Japan, last year’s champion, has slipped to third place, tied with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, all providing visa-free access to 189 destinations.

In the Asian region, Taiwan has secured the 31st rank alongside Macau and Bana, offering visa-free access to 144 destinations. Hong Kong and Andorra have reached the 17th position with access to 170 visa-free destinations. China and Bolivia, on the other hand, hold the 63rd rank, granting their citizens the privilege of visiting 80 destinations without a visa.

While Singapore celebrates its passport’s newfound power, the United States continues to experience a decline in passport strength. Currently ranking 8th, the US passport has fallen by two places, with visa-free access to 184 destinations. The downward trajectory of the American passport has been evident for nearly a decade, according to the Henley Passport Index. Interestingly, the British and American passports were jointly ranked highest in 2014 but have since been on a consistent decline.

At the bottom of the rankings, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria find themselves with limited travel opportunities. Citizens of these countries can only visit 27, 29, and 30 destinations without visas, respectively.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, the inventor of the Henley Passport Index concept and chairman of Henley, a global residency and citizenship consulting company, emphasized the importance of visa-free travel. He stated, “Only eight countries in the world have fewer visa-free entry options today compared to 10 years ago. This highlights the success of many countries in ensuring greater freedom of travel for their citizens.”

As the world adapts to evolving travel patterns, the Henley Passport Index remains an influential benchmark, shedding light on the power and global mobility offered by different passports. With Singapore taking the lead and Malaysia not far behind, these rankings highlight the Southeast Asian region’s commitment to empowering its citizens with the ability to explore the world with ease.

