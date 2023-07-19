French Film Masters Exhibition Presents Restored Classics: 4K Restoration of 11 Iconic Films

French Film Masters Exhibition (Second Round) Presents 4K Restoration of 11 Classic Films

Shanghai, China – The Shanghai Art Film Alliance’s highly anticipated screening event, the Film Masters Exhibition, is back with its annual special exhibition, the “French Film Masters Exhibition.” The event, which follows the success of the initial “French Film Exhibition” held overseas by the Alliance, has become one of the most attractive screening brands.

Over the years, the Shanghai Art Film Alliance has organized various successful exhibitions, including retrospectives of renowned directors like Kubrick, Polanski, Herzog, and Japanese film masters. The screening events have received great acclaim from the audience.

The “French Film Masters Exhibition” adopts a chronological approach, showcasing classic works by French film masters from 1939 to 1999. This comprehensive exhibition aims to highlight the evolution and innovation of French cinema throughout different periods. The films will be screened using the best projection technology, promising an unparalleled audiovisual experience.

The exhibition is divided into two periods. The first period, held from July 8th to July 9th, garnered significant success. The second period will be held from July 29th to August 13th, featuring 11 classic feature films and short masterpieces by eight French film masters.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the introduction of works by Daniel Huyer and Jean-Marie Straub. This couple of directors, although less known in China, hold a high status in French film history. Their films will be accompanied by a short film directed by Jacques Rivett, a prominent figure and standard-bearer of the New Wave of film. Another notable screening includes a classic crime film directed by Jean-Pierre Melville, starring French superstar Alain Delon and his wife.

The French Film Masters Exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience pivotal moments in the careers of influential directors. Early masterpieces by talented director Karax and explosive youth films by Matthew Cassavetes are among the screenings. The exhibition also features rarely seen classic masterpieces by Maurice Piara, considered the guiding forces behind many famous contemporary French film directors.

An exciting aspect of this exhibition is the digital restoration of all the films, with over half of them being 4K newly restored copies. This ensures that movie enthusiasts can enjoy the films on the big screen while meeting the highest standards of visual quality. Additionally, specially produced Chinese subtitles have been embedded in some of the films, allowing the audience to further immerse themselves in the cinematic experience.

The films showcased at the French Film Masters Exhibition from July 29th to August 13th include:

– “The breaking latest news of Magdalena Bach”: The first feature film by film master couple Danielle Huyer and Jean-Marie Straub, renowned as the best music biopic about Bach.

– “Sicily”: This representative work by Daniel Huillet and Jean-Marie Straub reconstructs Italian social ideology in the 1940s, and was shortlisted for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

– “Chess Move”: Directed by film master Jacques Rivett, with Jean-Marie Straub as the assistant director, this classic short film features several New Wave masters as guest stars and will be screened alongside “Sicily.”

– “The Lone Killer”: Directed by film master Jean-Pierre Melville, the film stars Alain Delon and Nathalie Delon, telling a gripping story of a killer’s painful experience.

– “Boy Meets Girl”: The first feature film by film master Leo Carax recounts the love story of two frustrated individuals and won the French Film Award at the Cannes Film Festival Youth Film Award.

– “Bad Blood”: This soft sci-fi crime youth film, directed by Leo Carax, won the Alfred Bauer Silver Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival and stars acting star Michele Piccoli.

– “Contempt”: Written and directed by film master Jean-Luc Godard, this classic masterpiece features French screen goddess Brigitte Bardot, acting star Michelle Piccoli, and film master Fritz Lang. The film explores a screenwriter’s double crisis on set and in their marriage and made it to the top ten list of the “Filmbook” annual list.

– “One Plus One”: Another classic masterpiece by Jean-Luc Godard, this film is a cross-border collaboration with the rock group Rolling Stones and blurs the lines between documentary and fiction.

– “Youth of Rage”: Directed by film master Matthew Cassavetes, this explosive youth film follows the lives of three young people in the suburbs of Paris in a 24-hour timeframe. Starring French film superstar Vincent Cassel, the film won the Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

– “We Can’t Grow Old”: This semi-autobiographical masterpiece by film master Maurice Piala portrays the on and off love story of a director and their lover, and won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

– “Under Satan’s Sunshine”: Another controversial masterpiece by Maurice Pialat, this film written, directed, and starring Pialat explores a priest’s gradual mental torment while instructing a sinful girl in the 1920s. The film received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The French Film Masters Exhibition promises to be an unforgettable visual journey through the finest works of French cinema. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience these digitally restored masterpieces on the big screen.

