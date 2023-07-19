Sun Wen Hangs Banners in Australia to Cheer on Chinese Women’s Football Team

Headline: Chinese Women’s Football Team Receives Warm Welcome in Australia Ahead of World Cup

Date: July 18, 2022

The Chinese women’s football team has received a warm welcome in Australia as they prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Head of the Chinese women’s football delegation and vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, Sun Wen, arrived early at the Croatia Sports Club stadium in Adelaide to hang up cheering banners for the team.

The team’s outdoor training session at the stadium saw the players interact with fans who came to support them. With only two days left before the start of the World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team felt the warmth of “home” in a foreign country.

According to FIFA regulations, all 32 participating teams fully enter FIFA’s management mode two days before the event’s opening. FIFA arranges and bears the expenses of the activities during this period. Hence, the Chinese women’s football team will be conducting their outdoor training in the stadium designated by FIFA, the Croatian Sports Club stadium, from the 18th until the end of all their matches.

In addition, FIFA has provided each team with a minibus to facilitate the travel of team officials. The Chinese women’s football team has also been assigned police cars to clear the way for their travel.

Prior to the start of the team’s training session on the 18th, various World Cup-related signage devices were placed in the Croatian Sports Club stadium. Two banners with the words “Come on China Team” and “Clanging Roses Bloom Forever” were also hung on the side of the field. Sun Wen was among those involved in hanging the banners.

Sun Wen, who arrived in Sydney from China on July 16, joined the team on the 17th and has been actively supporting the team’s preparations. The team’s training session on the 18th primarily consisted of warm-up exercises for players who had played in the recent match against the Colombian women’s football team.

The training session was open to the media, and fans flocked to the stadium to cheer for the Chinese women’s football team. After the training, the players patiently signed autographs and took photos with the fans, creating a joyous atmosphere.

The Chinese women’s football team is determined to make a strong impression in the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Their rigorous training and the warm welcome they have received in Australia have set a positive tone for their campaign.

[Article Source: Beiqing Sports]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

