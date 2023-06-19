Siniša Mihajlović’s daughter got married Sport

Sinisa Mihajlović’s daughter Virginia published an emotional announcement after her marriage

Siniša Mihajlović’s daughter Virginia got married this weekend and on Sunday she posted an emotional message on social networks.

“I already miss yesterday. It was the best day of my life, along with the day Violante was born. A day that exceeded all my expectations and an emotion that I cannot describe in words. Without a doubt, it was a day that I will remember until at the end of my life as the most beautiful ever. The people I love, they were all there for us, and I’m writing all this because I felt you, dad, by my side all the time. And you walked with me, with my brothers and my uncle, and you never let me I feel alone. We have finally crowned our dream, united together, without any restrictions. No one can separate what God has joined.”

According to the media, Vidžinija Mihajlovića said “Yes” to her boyfriend Alessandro Voljak, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, Violante. They got married in Bari, the city where Mihajlović achieved the greatest success in his career and became the European champion with Red Star in 1991 at the “Sveti Nikola” stadium.

Siniša Mihajlović, who died at the end of last year after a long-term battle against leukemia, left behind six children – Virginia, Victoria, Marko, Miroslav, Dušan and Nikolas. Virginia was born on May 29, 1998, exactly on the anniversary of Miha’s triumph with Zvezda in Bari in 1991.

