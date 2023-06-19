“Emilia-Romagna asks for money on trust”. And it’s a storm

Bologna, 18 June 2023 – “To this day still the Region has not forwarded to the Government, although required, no list of the actions to be performed. he asked 2.3 billion immediately, on trust. Would you trust slime and comrades? Ps: the care of the affected area was their responsibility “. Words and music by Galeazzo Bignami (Fd’I), Deputy Minister of Transport, flood theme in Emilia-Romagna. And the Democratic Party didn’t like the song at all, especially after the meeting this week at Palazzo Chigi and the affirmation of the minister Nello Musumeci: “The government is not an ATM.”

Galeazzo Bignami, deputy minister of Fd’I (Photo Ansa)

Read more:

Flood, Lepore attacks the government: “He asks us to go to Rome to beg”

There has been a conflict for some time over the post-disaster damage count, with the appointment of the extraordinary commissioner which is slow in coming and the Bolognese exponent of Fd’I, a trusted man of Giorgia Meloniwho poked yet again viale Aldo Moro and the Nazarenor (simultaneously. For the Region, the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Regional Council replied, David Baruffidefining Bignami’s useless controversy as “really incomprehensible and out of place” who “knows or should know, that the punctual reconnaissance of the damage is activated by the emergency commissioner as provided for by the order of the head of the Civil Protection department of the last May 8, in the following 90 days”.

“However – continued Baruffi – to best represent the state of the art to the competent minister, in last Thursday’s meeting at the Table with the Government, President Bonaccini has already produced a first estimate, the result of the intense work carried out by mayors and presidents of the Province, the regional civil protection agency and reclamation consortia, business associations and professionals. An extremely important work that has already allowed us to present on the one hand the total amount of damage suffered by the Emilia-Romagna system, on the other to identify and quantify the urgent and necessary interventions to make the rivers safe by the end of the summer, those to repair the infrastructures that still isolate communities and prevent various businesses from operating, those for the first measures to support economic activities”.

Read more:

Flood in Emilia Romagna a month later: the numbers of the disaster

On the same wavelength Francesco Boccia, president of the senators of the Pd. “Deputy Minister Bignami’s provocations and insults to the Emilian institutions and the Democratic Party are proof that the right is playing an all-political game on the issue of the flood on the skin of the administrations, businesses and families of that area, offending the whole community of Emilia Romagna”, said the president of the senators of the Pd Francesco Boccia. “Yesterday Musumeci, today Bignami with this vulgar and unfounded controversy. It is an offense not only to the Region and Municipalities, but to businesses and citizens who deserve urgent answers”, he added Clare Bragadem group leader in the Chamber.

Tough too Andrea DeMaria, Bolognese deputy of the Pd. “Enough of instrumental controversies. Like those of Deputy Minister Bignami. The government does its part. The Commissioner for reconstruction must be appointed and funding guaranteed. It is unacceptable to speculate politically on the skin of Emilia-Romagna”, wrote De Maria on twitter. His colleague dem Antonio Misani echoed him. “Biggnami you work, instead of being on social media”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

