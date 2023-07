Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

On the night of July 23-24, the Russians they attacked the port with drones; then the Ukrainian reaction with 11 drones, says the Kremlin, shot down in the sky over Moscow, and which have been causing damage. This morning, Moscow’s reaction again, Odessa still within range. For about a week the Russians have also been attacking during the day.

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 2:39 pm

