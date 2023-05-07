Široki Borac Basketball League BiH | Sports

Banja Luka triumphed in the first semi-final match.

Source: Promo/KK Borac

Borca basketball players won against Siroki in the first semi-final match of the playoffs and now they will have the opportunity to secure a place in the final in front of the home crowd.

WIDE – BORAC 81:89 (23:18, 25:25, 19:21, 14:25)

After an even game in the first four minutes of the match, Širobriježani made a 10:0 run and “run away” to +9. Three minutes before the end, Široki had an eleven-point advantage, and Banja Luka managed to get to -3 by the end. However, with baskets by Brala in the last seconds of the first half, the home team goes to the break with a score of 23:18.

Široki opens the second quarter better and once again reaches a lead of ten points. However, the people of Banja Luka did not give up and managed to keep the result. At halftime, the score was 48:43.

Even the third part of the game did not bring major changes in terms of results, and the home team entered the last period of the match with a slight advantage (67:64).

A little less than seven minutes before the end, the people of Banja Luka managed to take the lead for the first time (72:73), after a 7:8 lead at the start of the game.

A minute and a half before the end, the red and blue team had an advantage of two points and an attack, but the lonely Gavrić misses the shot for three. In the continuation, even Čović doesn’t hit for three, and with baskets by Langović, Borac goes to +4 minutes before the end.

By the end of the match, the red and blue team played well in the defensive part and deservedly reached the triumph.

The most effective among the winning team was Aleksandar Langović with 21 points. Amsal Delalić scored 16, Dušan Tanasković 13, Martin Džeron and Jan Rebec 12 points each.

He scored 23 points in Široki Duja Bral’s team.