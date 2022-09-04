Sister Marin, who served in the Pope’s residence, was the first to notice that Pope Luciani was dead. “The Pope has always cared about us. I still feel his hand on my head, and I also know that he has brought some people to God grace”.

(Vatican News Network)A press conference was held in the Holy See Press Room a few days ago to introduce the canonization ceremony of Pope John Paul I on September 4. Witnessing at the meeting was Sister Margarita Marin of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Innocent Mary. She and three other nuns served Pope Luciani for only 33 days at the Pope’s residence. On the morning of September 29, 1978, Sister Marin and Nurse Taffarel were the first to notice that the Pope was dead. They prepared coffee for the Pope every day, and it was strange that he didn’t come down to get coffee that day.

Sister Marin, 81, is the only surviving nun who has served Pope Luciani. So, even though her testimony was already rich, how could she not ask her for more details three times? For example, what she saw that morning, how she felt, what thoughts flashed through her mind? Although she tried to avoid some of the questions, she was willing to share a past that had caused her “great pain”. She saw the Pope “in bed with the lights on, a piece of paper in his hand, glasses and smiling”. The Pope had spoken to Sister Marin a few hours earlier, and those were his last words. “I remember him greeting us with a smile at the door,” the nun said. “I was preparing for Mass and he said to me, ‘We will see you tomorrow, and if the Lord wishes, let’s go to Mass together'”.

Sister Marin recounted that she and the nurse nun walked up to the deceased Pope. “We looked at each other and said: He just left us like this, too fast, my mother so fast…I don’t know what to say.” The nun referred to the day before the Pope’s death: “On the last day, Pope Luciani was writing a document about the bishop and did not leave the residence. It was only in the morning. In the afternoon he said to me: Sister, I am working. He is in I was walking back and forth where I was ironing. He stopped and said in Veneto dialect not to work too much. He was worried that we were working too much for him…he was always calm and serene”.

Sister Marin said that Pope John Paul I had a “frank and beautiful” relationship with her and the other nuns. “He wasn’t worried at all, and he encouraged us. If anyone was worried, it was me. I was worried about living in the Pope’s residence, in a place I didn’t know. I said to myself: Am I capable? He encouraged everyone”.

Sister Margarita Marin was reluctant to revisit the past, focusing mainly on the present and the beatification ceremony on Sunday, September 4. At that time, she would also sit in the front row. The nun was thrilled to see the pope she served being canonized. “This experience cannot be forgotten. It cannot be forgotten that Pope Luciani was a humble and amiable person,” she said.

What spiritual legacy did Albino Luciani leave to the Church? “There’s a lot left,” said Sister Marin. What is left for you personally? “Just like him, live with humility and prayer. He keeps asking us to pray. It is my duty to pray for all and to invite others to do the same. I have been told that they have God because of Pope Luciani. grace”.

