Digital RMB accelerates its integration into the real economy

Our reporter Pan Fuda

You can buy coffee with a penny of digital renminbi, get instant discounts on electricity bills after receiving red envelopes, use hardware wallets to experience “touch and touch” non-sense payment… In the Shougang Park of the Service Trade Fair, the place where “red envelopes rain” most rains It is the special exhibition hall of financial services, and the audience can experience the latest application scenarios of digital renminbi in an immersive experience.

The reporter observed that many viewers are already old users of the digital RMB APP, but they also have new feelings when they experience it. Application scenarios such as entertainment, cultural creation, and payment have all appeared. Various hardware wallets have earned enough attention. Accelerate the integration into all scenarios of the real economy.

New Experience

Hardware wallets can ‘tap’ payments

During this year’s Service Trade Fair, various financial institutions made a collective appearance of digital RMB hardware wallets, and launched preferential activities around digital RMB, including “a penny for a cup of coffee”, exclusive large-scale stamps for the Service Trade Fair, and the purchase of blind boxes. In the scene, the audience can try the “touch” payment method.

There is no need to open various apps, no need to bind a bank card, and no need to scan the code, the “touch one touch” payment experience is very convenient and smooth. At the booth of ICBC, the reporter actually measured the whole process of using a digital RMB hardware wallet: get a digital RMB hardware wallet, open the “Post a Post” option in the “Services” column of the digital RMB APP, and place the hardware wallet against the NFC sensor of the mobile phone. Once the card is successfully bound in the district, you can use the hardware wallet to pay with “touch” after recharging, and buy a bottle of Coke at the event price of 0.99 yuan.

A number of financial institutions displayed unique digital RMB hardware wallets, covering standard IC cards, smart watches, smart bracelets, digital badges and other styles.

“Hardware wallets can facilitate the consumption and payment of groups such as the elderly and children. For example, children can recharge hardware wallets through mobile phones and then give them to their parents.” The bank staff introduced. As an important carrier of digital renminbi, hardware wallets can be applied to various online and offline consumption scenarios of “clothing, food, housing and transportation”. In the future, it will simplify the unlocking and payment processes when riding bicycles, buses and subways, and bridge the digital divide faced by the elderly, children and other groups. , so that more people can enjoy the dividends of the digital economy.

new scene

Brush the epidemic prevention pile to display the health status

During the interview, the reporter found that many viewers have downloaded the digital RMB APP before, and have had payment experience, and have great enthusiasm for more new application scenarios.

The Digital RMB Avenue, which shined during the Service Trade Fair last year, has been upgraded this year. More consumption scenarios such as cultural and creative products, time-honored brands, video memberships, and cultural tourism are introduced. The audience can experience the infinite possibilities of “Digital RMB+” in an immersive experience.

Yesterday afternoon, after receiving the 20 yuan digital renminbi red envelope issued by the Bank of China during the Service Trade Fair, Ms. Shi couldn’t wait to buy three bottles of drinks in front of the vending machine, and took two friends who were visiting the exhibition together to the digital renminbi Avenue. “Pick up wool”.

For the current development of digital renminbi, broadening the use scenarios is an important direction for the steady progress of the pilot, and the audience can see more innovative application scenarios at the exhibition site. Agricultural Bank of China demonstrated the application of digital RMB hardware wallets on epidemic prevention piles. Users swiped their cards on designated epidemic prevention piles, and real-time health status can be displayed on the screen; the Bank of Communications exhibition area has a joint project created by the bank and Beijing Lopid Technology Co., Ltd. The intelligent auxiliary walking robot can be used in specific scenarios such as hospitals, nursing homes, and airports. You can rent this robot for assisted walking through digital RMB.

new trend

Enterprise side and government affairs side are widely used

In addition to the personal side, the application scenarios of digital renminbi have continued to expand to the enterprise side and the government side in recent years.

According to the staff of the Agricultural Bank of China, the functions of digital renminbi such as salary payment and financial management are becoming mature, which can effectively improve the efficiency of corporate financial management; Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Grain Reserve Management Group have established a digital renminbi payment system for grain purchases, which allows farmers to Real-time receipt of grain payments in the form of digital renminbi to achieve “receipt when grain is sold”.

Coming to JD.com’s booth, the audience can not only experience the digital RMB payment process in the offline experience area of ​​Qixian Supermarket, but also learn about JD.com’s comprehensive digital RMB technical service solutions for enterprises, financial institutions and governments. Social welfare, urban consumption coupons, supply chain finance… Digital RMB is being applied in more scenarios in a variety of innovative ways.

The usage scenarios of digital renminbi are constantly being updated, and the scope of pilot projects is also expanding. According to the People’s Bank of China, the digital renminbi plays an active role in safeguarding people’s livelihood, promoting consumption, expanding domestic demand, and stabilizing growth through smart contracts and other special functions. As of May 31, the pilot areas of 15 provinces and cities have accumulated about 264 million transactions through digital RMB, with an amount of about RMB 83 billion, and the number of merchant stores supporting digital RMB payment has reached 4.567 million.

“Digital renminbi will help boost residents’ willingness to consume, promote consumption growth, improve consumption structure, and expand domestic demand.” Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, suggested that the pilot application of digital renminbi will continue to be expanded in a steady and orderly manner, and more regions will join as soon as possible. In the pilot program of digital renminbi, it is necessary to improve the legal system related to digital renminbi, actively and steadily strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, and participate in the global governance of digital finance.

