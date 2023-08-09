Six contestants at Miss Universe Indonesia have sued pageant organizers for sexual harassment

Six women who participated in the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Indonesia they declared of having suffered sexual harassment by some organizers of the event, who have been reported to the local authorities.

Participants said some organizers asked five of them to undergo a “physical check” in a room with more than 20 people, including some men, while they were braless. The women were then photographed, and one said she received requests for inappropriate poses that made her feel uncomfortable. The Miss Universe Organization, the body responsible for the pageant, said it was aware of the allegations and had launched an internal investigation.

The competition took place in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, from 29 July to 3 August. The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe World Championships in El Salvador, Central America, in November.

