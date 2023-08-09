Home » Six contestants at Miss Universe Indonesia have sued pageant organizers for sexual harassment
World

Six contestants at Miss Universe Indonesia have sued pageant organizers for sexual harassment

by admin
Six contestants at Miss Universe Indonesia have sued pageant organizers for sexual harassment

Six women who participated in the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Indonesia they declared of having suffered sexual harassment by some organizers of the event, who have been reported to the local authorities.

Participants said some organizers asked five of them to undergo a “physical check” in a room with more than 20 people, including some men, while they were braless. The women were then photographed, and one said she received requests for inappropriate poses that made her feel uncomfortable. The Miss Universe Organization, the body responsible for the pageant, said it was aware of the allegations and had launched an internal investigation.

The competition took place in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, from 29 July to 3 August. The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe World Championships in El Salvador, Central America, in November.

See also  U.S. and German leaders meet at the White House to discuss the situation in Ukraine- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

News Udinese – The season has begun for...

Belgrade Pride 2023 | Info

Stanija naked on Instagram | Entertainment

Biden visits the Grand Canyon and jokes with...

SCANIA Inauguration of the strategic dealership along the...

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “The exclusion of road haulage from...

German man arrested in France on charges of...

The latest developments in Ukraine demonstrate the folly...

“Dad was a great sportsman”

Cajuste to Naples, the transfer market

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy