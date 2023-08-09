Recovery and Reconstruction in Flood-hit Dongxian: Efforts of Cleaning, Disinfection, and Dredging in Full Swing

Disaster-Hit Village in Hebei Province Begins Recovery Efforts

ZHUOZHOU CITY, HEBEI PROVINCE – After days of devastating floods, the residents of Linzitou Village in Dongxian, Hebei Province have begun the long process of recovery and rebuilding. The village, located close to the Huliang River, was severely affected by the recent floods, with many houses suffering extensive damage.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the entire village was safely transferred to the nearby Xiahuliang Central School temporary resettlement site. However, the floodwaters reached such heights that roofs of bungalows were submerged, causing significant destruction to the village.

As the floodwaters gradually recede, drainage, dredging, and disinfection operations are now in full swing. Construction vehicles, shovels, and fog machines have become a common sight, as the local authorities and volunteer rescue teams work tirelessly to restore normalcy to the village.

Zhao Pei, Secretary of the Party Branch of Linzitou Village, emphasized the importance of disinfection, stating, “All the people who return to the resettlement site after dredging at home must be killed at the door before they can enter.” He stressed the significance of this process in preventing the spread of diseases and ensuring the safety of the residents.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team from Wuxi, Jiangsu Province has been providing crucial assistance to the village. Retired soldier Wu Tianxu and his comrades returned to Zhuozhou after completing a rescue mission elsewhere, with a generous donation of disinfection supplies. This donation arrived in Linzitou Village on the evening of August 6, offering much-needed support to the ongoing disinfection efforts.

The disaster extends beyond Linzitou Village, with Zhuozhou City itself being significantly affected by the recent floods. With a permanent population of over 600,000 people, more than 130,000 residents have been impacted by the disaster. Recovery and reconstruction efforts are gradually being initiated, with aid convoys from across the country lining the streets to deliver relief supplies.

The resilience and determination of the affected residents, along with the support from various rescue teams and charitable organizations, offer hope for a brighter future. The focus now remains on restoring homes, cleaning up the mud, and rebuilding a sense of normalcy for all those affected by this natural disaster.

As the recovery efforts continue, it is imperative to support the affected communities and provide them with the necessary resources to rebuild their lives. The collaboration between local authorities, volunteer organizations, and caring individuals will play a crucial role in helping the disaster-hit areas recover from this devastating flood.

