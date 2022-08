The next weekend in Moscow could be reborn berjozka, the network of duty free shops reserved for the diplomatic corps in the Soviet era. The government has signed an ordinance that will go into effect on August 27. Only there will be able to find products now banned by European sanctions: alcohol, perfumes, cosmetics or cell phones.

It is not the only legacy of the USSR that has been exhumed after six months of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.