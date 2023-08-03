Sky – Samardzic-Inter, all settled: the afternoon meeting with Udinese is decisive, the figures – Fcinternews.it

0
Sky – Samardzic-Inter, all settled: the afternoon meeting with Udinese is decisive, the figures Fcinternews.itInter, today is Samardzic’s day. And Bento Krepski was offered as a goalkeeper The Sports GazetteInter, agreement reached with Udinese for Samardzic – Sportmediaset Sport MediasetSamardzic a coup, but the sprint is needed for the goalkeeper and striker Fcinternews.itInter, today the meeting with Udinese for Samardzic: what is missing to close Calciomercato.comSee full coverage on Google News