Sloba Radanović watched over his son all night Entertainment

Spouse Sloba Radanović shared a joint moment and delighted everyone.

Source: Kurir / Damir Dervišagić

They do not hide how happy they are about the new addition to the family, and both often share moments together on social networks. After Sloba showed how his wife gets along with his mother, Jelena pointed out how much the singer agrees he does well in the role of a fatherand the video she posted on Instagram proves it.

“You can see who was looking after the baby last night”Radanovićka wrote, and in the video we see a sleepy and tired Slobo with dark circles, while Jelena is visibly smiling and sleepy.

Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovic

