BiH coach Irfan Smajlagić spoke after tonight’s victory over Kosovo*

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

The handball national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the match of the 4th round of qualification for the European Championship, in Mejdan in Tuzla, defeated the selection of Kosovo* with a score of 25:18.

After the match, the “dragons” coach Irfan Smajlagić made a statement to BHT1.

Smajlagić praised tonight’s opponent, stressing that he expected such a tough match.

“Kosovo* is a disciplined and tough team that is technically sound. They are in control throughout the match and we knew that we were in for a tough and tough game. Given that the last seven days have been such a schedule and travel, the reaction of individual players is always different. We knew that the match was played for 60 minutes, and the opponent broke in 59. The first to give up and lose energy or discipline is the one who falls,” said Smajlagić and added:

“I’m happy for the players, because despite the mistakes, we always had that one tactical vision of how we have to act. We waited for our chance. I’m satisfied with the approach and efforts of the players. The goal is to be better all the time, I try to make the players better and better from game to game. As a result, the European Championship will come, that is, there will be a result or not“.

The first half of this match did not bring many goals on either side, and according to Smajlagić, this is the result of a very difficult schedule.

“Seven days are very difficult behind us. We did training, traveled all day and then played the game. The next day we came back immediately, did regeneration training and that is an accumulation of strength. Because of all this I can understand that offensive part of the game, and in defense we are had one great desire and vision. With that, we more easily overcame those mistakes from the attack,” Smajlagić said.

The next two games “dragons” will play at the end of April. First, on April 24, we will welcome the Slovenian team in Cazin, and after that we will visit Montenegro (April 30).