Home » Small 60 cm tsunami hits Vanuatu after 7.7 earthquake in New Caledonia – RFI – Radio France Internationale
World

Small 60 cm tsunami hits Vanuatu after 7.7 earthquake in New Caledonia – RFI – Radio France Internationale

by admin
  1. After the 7.7 strong earthquake in New Caledonia, a small 60 cm tsunami occurred in Vanuatu RFI – Radio France Internationale
  2. New Caledonia is threatened by a 22 cm tsunami in the South Pacific | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  3. A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits the Loyalty Islands! These areas of New Zealand are under threat, including Auckland! Chinese New Zealand Herald
  4. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the South Pacific Islands triggered a multinational tsunami warning Lianhe Zaobao
  5. 7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific triggers tsunami warning | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  The Ukrainian military said that the Russian army was close to launching an attack in the Donbass. Russia said it would destroy the air defense system provided by a European country to Ukraine – yqqlm

You may also like

Nikola Kalinić did not play the whole quarter...

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy