Šmit in Banjaluka with Duraković and Pranjić Info

Kristijan Šmit, a high representative who is not recognized by the Republika Srpska authorities, scheduled a meeting for Tuesday with the vice-presidents of the Republika Srpska, Ćamil Duraković and Davor Pranjić, in the official premises of the RS president.

Source: FENA

The meeting should start at 3 pm.

Vice President Ćamil Duraković confirmed that he will have a meeting with Šmit tomorrow in Banja Luka, although, as reported by the federal media, the Secretary General of the Office of the President of Republika Srpska Jelena Pajić Baštinac allegedly forbade everyone to use the official premises for the meeting with Kristijan Šmit.

“First of all, we are elected officials, both Vice President Davor Pranjić and I. So we are not talking about Vice Presidents headed by Milorad Dodik. We were elected by our own people, the Croats and Bosniaks, the constituent nations, and the institutions belong to us just as much as the President To Milorad Dodik of Srpska. We have our offices and facilities. I confirmed the meeting at the invitation of Kristijan Šmit. And the orders that someone writes… it should be known that the secretary is not competent for that. He can be responsible for the president’s service and references. For me, Kristijan Šmit is a high representative, both legal and legitimate and the highest diplomat of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Duraković for Klix.ba.

Davor Pranjić has not yet spoken out on this matter.

Šmit was supposed to hold a meeting with the leaders of the opposition tomorrow, but MP Nebojša Vukanović and President of the People’s Front Jelena Trivić refused his invitation.

