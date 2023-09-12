Ministry of Health requested return of resources from the Fourth Level Hospital in Pereira

At the installation of the extraordinary sessions of the Departmental Assembly, governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, expressed his concern because an official from the Ministry of Health requested the return of the resources assigned to Risaralda for the construction of the Fourth Hospital Level in the department.

“I have been feeling how an official from the Ministry of Health is putting the brakes on the Fourth Level Hospital project. In fact, they have boldly sent us a letter asking us to return the money, I am not going to do it, because it would have no reason to exist, when we are already building the hospital, for them to try to take away resources with which we want to save lives. , said Víctor Manuel Tamayo.

And I add: «I aspire and I would like to think, that the Minister of Health is not aware of this indolent and even petty attitude of an official, who is practically constraining us to the health team, with the intention that we give him some resources that we have in a Trust. , that ‘as long as I am governor of this department I am not going to do it as a result of whatever it is.'”

In addition, he announced his intention to send a letter to the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, with the aim of facilitating a visit by the Minister of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, to Pereira, so that he can learn about the progress of the project.

