Snoop Dogg quit smoking weed!

Snoop Dogg has announced that he is giving up smoking marijuana, the BBC reports. “After much thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy,” the famous rapper wrote on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg, known as a big consumer of weed, did not make any other statement, neither which form of smoking he is giving up nor if the post is serious. Snoop Dogg has always referred, in his songs, to the habit of smoking cannabis.

In 2013, in an interview with GQ magazine, the artist confessed that he smokes 80 cannabis joints a day. Two years later, he founded his own cannabis product manufacturing company. The American artist revealed in another interview that he has an employee, paid approximately five thousand dollars a month, just to run joints!

