Due to weather conditions, roads across Croatia collapsed on Sunday, and Dalmatia was cut off from the rest of the country.

Source: HGSS/Facebook

The snow that fell in Croatia yesterday, throughout the day, caused a complete collapse in traffic. There is still no free travel direction for any group of vehicles from the direction of Dalmatia towards the interior. Due to weather conditions, roads across Croatia collapsed on Sunday, and Dalmatia was cut off from the rest of the country.

DHMZ announced the snow depth at 7 o’clock this morning. The most snow fell in the area of ​​Gospić, 47 centimeters, so now there is 71 centimeters. Big problems were also created by the strong wind that created snow drifts, reports the Croatian media.

State road DC50 Gračac-Sveti Rok is open only for passenger vehicles in order to leave Gračac and connect to the A1 highway in the direction of Zagreb.

Many were trapped in the convoy and the traffic collapse caused by the blizzard that affected Gorski Kotar and Lika.. The seriousness of the situation is also indicated by the fact that several reception centers have been opened for people who remained in the columns. Some had to spend the night in their cars.

Rescuers from HGSS stations Zadar, Šibenik and Split were on the ground last night, and they were mostly engaged in helping passengers stuck on the roads due to the large amount of snow on the Zadar – Gračac and Knin – Gračac routes. A reception center was opened in Knin. The police appeal to citizens not to travel.

Also, the State Hydrometeorological Institute (DHMZ) has issued a red warning for the areas of Kvarner and the Velebit Channel due to expected stormy winds.

(WORLD)